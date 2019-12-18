Air Dryer Line

The RPC series energy-saving refrigerated air dryers removed liquid contamination from compressed air.

An Energy Saving System transfers heat energy through a change of state. During the process, media temperature remains constant. Media state is monitored by a temperature probe that engages the compressor to power on or off according to varying inlet load profiles. The series dries compressed air to ISO 8573-1 Air Quality Class 4-5 (37 F to 45 F) pressure dew point.

Gardner Denver

Quincy, IL

gardnerdenver.com