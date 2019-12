Six intrinsically safe (ATEX/CSA/IECEx), extreme-temperature charge accelerometers with a UHT-12 sensing element are available for applications including aviation/power generation turbine research & development and monitoring.

Proprietary crystal technology sealed in a hermetic package provides long-term reliability. No pyroelectric output provides accurate low-frequency measurements.

PCB Piezotronics Inc.

Depew, NY

pcb.com