Portable Sensor for Machine Monitoring

The Pulse portable sensor combines a handheld sensor with a mobile app, allowing users to monitor rotating equipment and machine health to predict issues and improve reliability before operations are impacted.

For more advanced analysis, users can request an SKF Pulse Check directly using the app. The request goes to a company diagnostics center where experts remotely analyze the machine data and respond with recommended corrective actions to improve equipment performance, if required. Pulse has an intuitive visual interface that guides users through the data-collection process. Users enter asset information that automatically configures alarm thresholds based on ISO standards. Thresholds can also be customized.

The sensor provides velocity, acceleration, and temperature measurement of rotating equipment; Bluetooth communication with iOS mobile devices; has a rugged design with water- and dust-resistant (IP65) features; and a uses rechargeable lithium battery.

SKF USA Inc.

Lansdale, PA

skfusa.com