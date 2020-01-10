Products

Magnetic Gripping, Clamping Solutions

EP Editorial Staff | January 10, 2020

Magswitch switchable magnetic gripping and clamping solutions provide single-sided gripping systems with true on-and-off magnetic technology said to significantly simplify and lower costs of complete automation systems in OEM-assembled lines.

Applications include robotic welding, pick-and-place, and body-in-white. Components integrate into the company’s electric and pneumatic automated-motion architecture.

Festo
Islandia, NY
festo.us

POPULAR CATEGORIES

FEATURED VIDEO

CURRENT ISSUE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

View Comments

Sign up for insights, trends, & developments in

  • Machinery Solutions

  • Maintenance & Reliability Solutions

  • Energy Efficiency
Return to top