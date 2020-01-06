Products

Progressing Cavity Pump

EP Editorial Staff | January 6, 2020

The NEMO BF progressing cavity pump, with an add-on asynchronous bridge preventing module (aBP-Module) prevents the formation of lumps that can cause bridge building in a sewage sludge-conveyance system.

Designed for viscous media, the pump with the module eliminates high-media cohesiveness that can cause repeated entanglements and bridge building. The module uses a hopper extension with two spoked wheels attached to its internal sides.

Netzsch Pumps North America
Exton, PA
pumps.netzsch.com

POPULAR CATEGORIES

FEATURED VIDEO

CURRENT ISSUE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

View Comments

Sign up for insights, trends, & developments in

  • Machinery Solutions

  • Maintenance & Reliability Solutions

  • Energy Efficiency
Return to top