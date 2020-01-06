The NEMO BF progressing cavity pump, with an add-on asynchronous bridge preventing module (aBP-Module) prevents the formation of lumps that can cause bridge building in a sewage sludge-conveyance system.

Designed for viscous media, the pump with the module eliminates high-media cohesiveness that can cause repeated entanglements and bridge building. The module uses a hopper extension with two spoked wheels attached to its internal sides.

Netzsch Pumps North America

Exton, PA

pumps.netzsch.com