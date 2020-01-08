Arlon 3000 XT thermoplastic for extreme conditions in oil and gas applications is said to deliver improved performance over other available materials.

In dynamic mechanical analysis, it demonstrated a glass-transition temperature 35-deg. F higher than PEEK, and provided mechanical property retention from 350 F to 600 F. The material is said to withstand all common oilfield chemistries.

Green Tweed

Kulpsville, PA

gtweed.com