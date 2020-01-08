Products

Thermoplastic for Extreme Conditions

EP Editorial Staff | January 8, 2020

Arlon 3000 XT thermoplastic for extreme conditions in oil and gas applications is said to deliver improved performance over other available materials.

In dynamic mechanical analysis, it demonstrated a glass-transition temperature 35-deg. F higher than PEEK, and provided mechanical property retention from 350 F to 600 F. The material is said to withstand all common oilfield chemistries.

Green Tweed
Kulpsville, PA
gtweed.com

