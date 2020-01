The Waterflux 3000 water meter is available in sizes from 1 to 24 in.

When combined with the IFC 070 battery-powered converter electronics, the resulting model 3070 is an all-in-one meter with available integrated pressure and temperature sensor. The sensor allows the unit to be used for a variety of drinking-water network tasks.

Krohne Inc.

Beverly, MA

us.krohne.com