Products

Control valves

EP Editorial Staff | February 24, 2020

Aeroflow high-performance control valves from Leslie Controls integrate aerodynamic/hydrodynamic flow design, smart-valve technology, and a modular design.

Applications include de-superheating systems. Valves provide Cv/size ratios previously not offered in cage-guided control valves while reducing flow turbulence and valve-generated noise. The product features an optional dead-zone inlet/outlet for accurate, stable pressure measurements. The valves also feature digital positioning.

Circor
Tampa, FL
circor.com

POPULAR CATEGORIES

FEATURED VIDEO

CURRENT ISSUE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

View Comments

Sign up for insights, trends, & developments in

  • Machinery Solutions

  • Maintenance & Reliability Solutions

  • Energy Efficiency
Return to top