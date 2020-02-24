Aeroflow high-performance control valves from Leslie Controls integrate aerodynamic/hydrodynamic flow design, smart-valve technology, and a modular design.

Applications include de-superheating systems. Valves provide Cv/size ratios previously not offered in cage-guided control valves while reducing flow turbulence and valve-generated noise. The product features an optional dead-zone inlet/outlet for accurate, stable pressure measurements. The valves also feature digital positioning.

Circor

Tampa, FL

circor.com