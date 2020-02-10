The Plantweb Insight inline corrosion application provides real-time interpretation and analysis of critical data that helps prioritize maintenance.

The app delivers field data from Roxar wireless corrosion transmitters, providing insight into instrument health and process corrosivity. It provides alerts on preset thresholds such as severe corrosivity, probe lifespan for electric resistance (ER) probes, and low battery levels. The dashboard displays an intuitive heat map with intelligence on corrosivity of fluid levels based on the NACE standard.

