Gen4 two-outlet selectable-voltage power supply allows users to choose input voltages of 115 VAC or 230 VAC.

Two 5-kV stainless-steel output connectors can energize two static eliminators. Applications using as many as two Gen4 super ion air knives, ion air guns, ion air cannons, ionizing bars, or other of the company’s static eliminator products can be connected to one power supply. An electromagnetically shielded modular power supply cable eases routing and connections.

