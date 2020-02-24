Products

Temperature transmitter with Bluetooth

EP Editorial Staff | February 24, 2020

The iTEMP TMT71 and TMT72 single-channel transmitters with reported user-friendly operation use Bluetooth communication to provide accurate and reliable measurements.

Using the company’s SmartBlue app, device access is password-protected. The device can be configured without the need to previously install device drivers, since they are already stored in the transmitter’s electronics.

Endress+Hauser
Greenwood, IN
us.endress.com   

