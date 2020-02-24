Temperature transmitter with Bluetooth

The iTEMP TMT71 and TMT72 single-channel transmitters with reported user-friendly operation use Bluetooth communication to provide accurate and reliable measurements.

Using the company’s SmartBlue app, device access is password-protected. The device can be configured without the need to previously install device drivers, since they are already stored in the transmitter’s electronics.

