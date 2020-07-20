SAP S/4HANA Tracks Purchasing Functions

By Kristina Sturek, Illumiti

As a purchasing manager it is important to have real-time data available at a moment’s notice in terms of operational (day-to-day) and analytical data. This allows you to monitor the immediate needs of your organization, in addition to long-term trends and logistics.

SAP S/4HANA manages day-to-day pruchasing activities using the Procurement Overview app. The app shows you, at a glance, information and tasks that are relevant at the moment. The information is displayed on a set of actionable cards that enable fast decisions and immediate action. For example, on the Monitor Purchase Contracts card, you can see the consumption and expiry date for each contract.

A global filter allows you to search by supplier or material group. You then see all urgent contracts, purchase requisitions, or spend information according to the specified filter criteria. For list cards, selecting the header of a card takes you to the app itself. Selecting an item provides detailed item information. Selecting a graphical or analytical card reveals analytical information.

When you select the purchase contracts card you can choose the Monitor Purchase Contracts header or additional data for each contract.

When you select the header, you see all contracts and the status, including valid contracts and expiring contracts.

If you select a single contract, details for that document are displayed.

Managers who want to see trends and longer-term data can select analytics grouped by business functions such as Purchasing Analytics for Requisitions.

Other options are Purchasing Analytics for Purchase Orders and Contracts. EP

Kristina Sturek is EAM Lead Solution Architect at Illumiti, Thornhill, Ontario (illumiti.com). If you have SAP questions, send them to editors@efficientplantmag.com and we’ll forward them to Kristina.