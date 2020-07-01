Weld inspection
EP Editorial Staff | July 1, 2020
The AxSEAM scanner provides inspection of long seam welds.
Along with the OmniScan X3 flaw detector, the scanner is part of the company’s portable phased-array, ultrasonic-testing inspection solutions targeting longitudinal weld inspection on pipes and pressure vessels. The scanner uses toolless probe holders and dome-shaped wheels to allow single-operator use. ScanDeck LED indicators alert the operator to a lack of couplant and when scanning speed has exceeded the maximum acquisition rate.
Olympus
Waltham, MA
olympus-ims.com
