The AxSEAM scanner provides inspection of long seam welds.

Along with the OmniScan X3 flaw detector, the scanner is part of the company’s portable phased-array, ultrasonic-testing inspection solutions targeting longitudinal weld inspection on pipes and pressure vessels. The scanner uses toolless probe holders and dome-shaped wheels to allow single-operator use. ScanDeck LED indicators alert the operator to a lack of couplant and when scanning speed has exceeded the maximum acquisition rate.

Olympus

Waltham, MA

olympus-ims.com