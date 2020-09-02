A line of electric single-stage, horizontal-tank stationary air compressors includes 16 single-stage belt-driven models with cast-iron compressor pumps and powder-coated, ASME certified tanks.

The largest models use 60- or 80-gal. tanks and provide 5 hp while displacing 27.8 or 28.7 cfm at 125 psi. Magnetic starters are standard on the larger units. Several horsepower and cfm displacement levels are available, including 3, 2, 1.5, 1 and 3/4 hp.

Jenny Products

Somerset, PA

jennyproductsinc.com