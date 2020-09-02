An occupancy-management solution for the company’s Brickstream 3D Gen2 automates occupancy counting within high-traffic and capacity-limited areas.

Supporting social-distancing guidelines, it provides organizations with a real-time capacity counting and display tool for multiple entries and exits. The product is platform agnostic with an integrated IoT architecture, which can be implemented within existing wi-fi access points, providing a complete edge-based solution with the Brickstream 3D Gen2 hardware. It provides a simple display dashboard for capacity updates that can be viewed by staff or customers on devices with a web browser and may be used as a stand-alone or integrated into existing perimeter systems.

FLIR Systems

Arlington, VA

flir.com