Products

Safety Light Curtains

EP Editorial Staff | December 7, 2020

Safegate Type 4 access-control barrier safety light curtains provide protection in a wide range of applications requiring integration of the muting functions.

The muting function temporarily disables the safety function when a workpiece or conveying pallette passes through the detection area of the curtains or safety sensors. The curtains have integrated muting functions with two access-control (body protection) hardware or software configuration options.

Sender/receiver or active/passive pair versions are available with 24-VDC input, 300- or 400-mm resolution, and 0 to 8 m or 0 to 12 m operating distances. Software configurable (SMPO) models allow the upload/download of settings, specification of muting parameters, light-curtain status and monitoring, and the ability to check and validate the programmable configurations.

AutomationDirect
Cumming, GA
automationdirect.com

POPULAR CATEGORIES

FEATURED VIDEO

CURRENT ISSUE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

View Comments

Sign up for insights, trends, & developments in

  • Machinery Solutions

  • Maintenance & Reliability Solutions

  • Energy Efficiency
Return to top