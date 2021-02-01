Machine metrics

The company’s system allows real-time machine monitoring and predictive-maintenance management from any mobile device or standalone workstation.

Users can track key overall equipment efficiency (OEE) data points including utilization, uptime, downtime, and cycle times as well as built-in components that aid in scheduling and recording predictive-maintenance tasks and responsibilities. If preset thresholds are exceeded, users are alerted through text and email as well as audible and visual alarms on the production floor. The system reportedly can be integrated on any machine of any vintage and fully supported with onsite or remote oversight.

CADDIS Machine Monitoring

Bettendorf, IA

lcm2m.com