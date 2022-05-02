SPONSORED: Connect your pressure measurement to the future

The Cerabar and Deltabar pressure transmitters offer safety, reliability and IIoT connectivity for your plant.

Cerabar and Deltabar can be configured and verified quickly and easily with the SmartBlue app via the Bluetooth® interface. Thanks to Heartbeat Technology, verification is completed in 15 seconds – without interrupting the process. The pressure gauges signal any anomalies by status messages in accordance with NAMUR NE107. The maintenance personnel know exactly what action to take, as the error codes are displayed in plain text. This optimizes processes and increases productivity. Learn more about how this new generation of pressure instrumentation can improve process safety and increase efficiency today in this free eBook.