VIDEO: AI, VR, AR, Digital Twins Transforming Modern Plants
Gary Parr | January 18, 2023
At AVEVA World 2022, Peter Herweck, CEO of AVEVA, discusses the role artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, digital twins, and quality data play in modern plants and how that advanced technology can advance maintenance and reliability practices. He also explores how it can help manufacturers of all sizes and at all levels become more competitive in a technology-driven, rapidly changing environment.
