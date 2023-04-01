Conveyor-belt cleaners

EP Editorial Staff | April 1, 2023

The DT2S and DT2H reversible conveyor-belt cleaners are said to reduce system downtime and labor for cleanup or service, while helping prolong the service life of other conveyor components.

A split-track blade cartridge slides in and out on a stainless-steel mandrel, allowing the cleaners to be serviced or replaced without stopping the belt when on-site safety approvals are in place. Both cleaners are said to significantly reduce material carryback and accommodate reversing conveyors to avoid damage to the belt or splicing.

Martin Engineering

Neponset, IL

martin-eng.com