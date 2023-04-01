Machine Visualization Solution

EP Editorial Staff | April 1, 2023

PACSystems RXi HMI machine visualization solution is said to help users overcome the limitations of lower budgets, fewer people, and higher productivity demands.

The interface uses smartphone-like graphical displays. Unlike traditional resistive displays, the system uses projective capacitive touchscreen technology. This allows users to interact with the visual display with 10-point multitouch capabilities, such as swipe, pinch, or zoom, to move to the next screen or expand a chart, enabling operation by a wide range of personnel with varying levels of training and experience. The solution is pre-loaded and pre-licensed with advanced Movicon WebHMI software, so the device is ready to operate out of the box.

Emerson

St. Louis

emerson.com