PACSystems RXi HMI machine visualization solution is said to help users overcome the limitations of lower budgets, fewer people, and higher productivity demands.

The interface uses smartphone-like graphical displays. Unlike traditional resistive displays, the system uses projective capacitive touchscreen technology. This allows users to interact with the visual display with 10-point multitouch capabilities, such as swipe, pinch, or zoom, to move to the next screen or expand a chart, enabling operation by a wide range of personnel with varying levels of training and experience. The solution is pre-loaded and pre-licensed with advanced Movicon WebHMI software, so the device is ready to operate out of the box.

