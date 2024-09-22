Improve Safety With Structural Solutions

Greg Pietras | September 22, 2024

Handrails and grab rails prevent trips and falls by providing stability and support and should be installed everywhere a walking surface is raised or adjacent to a dangerous area.

Properly installed platforms, rails, stairs, and ladders are essential components in a plant safety system.

By Dana Morris, Bedford Reinforced Plastics

Workplace safety should always be top of mind. According to statistics from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), more than $1 billion are lost annually due to safety incidents (osha.gov/businesscase/costs).

A significant amount of injury risk can be mitigated by using structures that meet or exceed OSHA guidelines for workplace safety. Structural solutions, such as platforms, railings, and stairs, can help protect your business from losses due to injuries, as well as lost productivity caused by accidents.

Plant safety

Workplace safety is no accident. It requires thoughtful planning and an understanding of how accidents occur. For instance, many people think that most workplace falls are from a height but research by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that a majority of falls occur on same-level walking surfaces.

In many industrial facilities and warehouses, the main floor is a hotbed of activity with people, equipment and machinery in constant motion. The space is simply too active and too valuable to bring duties to a halt just so someone can get from point A to point B.

Raised industrial work platforms, walkways, and crossovers keep people out of harm’s way by routing them over obstacles and machinery. In addition, they raise productivity by improving access to equipment and controls, allowing staff to get to where they need to go for maintenance and other functions, without requiring a shutdown of the main floor.

Walkways and railings keep workers from walking into dangerous areas, allow safe access to equipment, and permit safe observation of plant operations. So, whether you need to go over obstacles, around corners, or up multiple floors, an access platform, catwalk, warehouse mezzanine, or stairway can be designed to safely get workers where they need to go.

Design for safety

Workplace safety is constantly evolving, presenting environment, health, and safety (EHS) professionals with challenges and opportunities. At the highest level, there are four primary categories of workplace safety structures:

• Platforms: Minimizing slip and trip hazards is essential for reducing workplace injuries in industrial and commercial settings. Platforms, walkways, mezzanines, and catwalks are ideal, whether it’s a simple walkway for people or heavy-duty grating to support compact equipment. Anti-slip, anti-skid surfaces add to the level of safety.

• Rails: Guardrails and safety railing systems protect workers from falls that can cause serious injury. Handrails and grab rails prevent trips and falls by providing stability and support. Anywhere a walking surface is raised or adjacent to a dangerous area, a guardrail is a must for worker safety.

• Stairs: Stair towers and a complete stair system can greatly increase facility safety. Stairs that are too steep or too narrow can present a tripping hazard. Stairs that are designed and installed to exact specifications, and include features such as anti-slip tread, will address this common safety issue and ensure worker safety.

• Ladders: Prioritizing ladder safety in industrial settings is paramount. In addition to adopting safe climbing practices, such as maintaining three points of contact, ladder safety also includes using structures constructed with materials that meet standards and codes, as well as frequent ladder inspection.

The FRP advantage

In the dynamic world of workplace safety, the choice of materials can also play a significant role. Fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP), aluminum, and steel are three options. FRP offers advantages that include strength, durability, cost of ownership, and overall safety.

Unlike metal platforms, FRP components don’t conduct electricity. This property drastically reduces the risk of electrical shock, providing a safer environment for workers. Traditional metal structures, such as metal work platforms and stairs, can pose a threat if exposed to a live electrical current.

FRP modular structures won’t rust or corrode and are resistant to chemicals and saltwater exposure. FRP is also impact-resistant compared to metal options. In industrial settings, tools or heavy items may be dropped. With FRP there is no need to worry about dents or sharp edges that could lead to accidents. FRP won’t crack, split or buckle in high heat or extreme cold. These features enhance workplace safety and ensure the lifespan of the safety structure within the facility.

FRP can be customized to meet exact specifications. For instance, some FRP manufacturers offer guardrail and handrail solutions in a range of lengths. Whether you need a guardrail to cover a long distance or easily route around corners, FRP can meet the exact design needs.

FRP modular components can be combined for limitless configurations. For example, FRP platform, stair, and handrail components can form a complete stair system that is prioritized for safety and meets OSHA guidelines. FRP materials are inherently anti-slip surfaces and include fire-retardant resins. The safety yellow coloring is ingrained in FRP so there’s no upkeep of peeling or cracking paint.

Pound for pound, FRP delivers the strength of steel while being significantly lighter. FRP weighs 75% less than steel and 30% less than aluminum. The lightweight nature reduces the risk of overloading joints and connections. It also eases transport and installation — no specialized tools, equipment or skilled labor are needed. Pre-engineered platforms, railings, ladders, and stairs can be installed without hot permits since they can be bolted together. This allows safety concerns to be addressed quickly and without major disruption to operations or production lines.

In the industrial safety landscape, the choice between FRP and metal is clear. FRP’s superior strength, non-conductive properties, impact resistance and lower cost of ownership make it a compelling option for safety managers and industrial hygienists aiming to optimize efficiency and financial resources. As industries evolve, embracing innovative materials like FRP becomes a strategic move, ensuring a secure and cost-effective foundation for industrial operations.

Dana Morris is the Safety Supervisor at Bedford Reinforced Plastics, Bedford, PA. Learn more about FRP safety products at bedfordreinforced.com.