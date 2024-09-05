PODCAST: Apply Condition Monitoring To Cooling Towers

Gary Parr | September 5, 2024

Cooling towers are critical assets that don’t always receive necessary maintenance focus. When they stop functioning, the plant stops and it’s all hands on deck to make a repairs. In this podcast, we’re joined by Andy Cichy, National Sales Manager for Perceptiv at Regal Rexnord (regalrexnord.com), to discuss the issues maintenance managers encounter with cooling towers and how the company’s Perceptiv service can provide effective condition monitoring that will move maintenance from a reactive to a proactive status. In the conversation, Cichy addresses issues that arise in cooling towers, how sensors and the Perceptive experts can monitor and communicate component status/performance, and how the system helps address inherent safety issues. He also shares how the Perceptive Water Level Detection system and the Cambridge traveling water screen can help avoid screen clogs and the pump failures that usually result.

Andy Cichy, National Sales Manager for Perceptiv, manages a nationwide team of experts who consult with maintenance professionals on asset monitoring technology, and ultimately is responsible for Perceptiv’s GTM strategy with its industrial customers.