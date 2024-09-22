Put Your HMI On The Web

EP Editorial Staff | September 22, 2024

The ARISTA Q8 Edge web client computer serves as the display or control panel for web-enabled PLCs, HMI systems, and IP cameras. Its web client interface automatically connects with the assigned web pages.

Web client computers, specifically designed for industrial manufacturing environments, provide adaptable, easily managed HMI/SCADA functionality.

Operators in manufacturing facilities have long depended on human machine interfaces (HMI) to offer a visual summary of process systems that simplifies the monitoring of crucial status and control data. A well-crafted graphical user interface enhances situational awareness, decreases workload, and empowers operators to oversee the entire process, thus facilitating their ability to quickly address abnormal scenarios.

Implementing web-based HMIs

Historically, HMI/SCADA client software operated on a dedicated computer with a compatible operating system that exhibited slow loading times during startup and restart procedures. This reduced productivity on a routine basis, cutting into valuable production time. Updating and maintaining software on individual PCs resulted in higher cost of ownership and even more downtime.

Fortunately, web-based applications have revolutionized accessibility by enabling connectivity from any location using a web browser. Still, for manufacturers, the integration of the HMI presented several challenges.

When standard web browsers are used, operators must open a browser and type a long website address to be routed to a specific program. Users have the liberty to explore various unrelated websites as well, but this only exposes the system to potential risks inherent in online browsing activities.

Now manufacturers can optimize operations by utilizing software-enabled web clients to streamline web-based HMI implementation. The best solutions involve touchscreen displays that can serve up HMI pages on multiple monitors, in multiple split-screen configurations, or at cloned workstations to streamline equipment management across the production line.

For example, the Q8 Edge web client computer from ARISTA Corp., Fremont, CA (aristaipc.com), is designed to serve as the display or control panel for web-enabled PLCs, HMI systems, and IP cameras. The Q8 Edge web client interface automatically connects with the assigned web pages without opening a browser and entering an address. “After initial setup, the browser automatically launches with the assigned web link after turning on the PC’s power or restarting the system, so the operator gets to needed information much faster,” stated Paul Shu of ARISTA.

Hybrid remote desktop services (RDS) and web-based applications can also be launched simultaneously, when needed. The web client supports clones, duplicate screens, multi-screen, and touch screen arrangements. Applications can be displayed individually by toggling a hot key or all applications can be displayed by split screen. For data security, the USB drive function is disabled automatically after system boot up.

In addition, the system prevents access to other sites or browser features. “The operator can only see what is displayed on the screen and cannot change anything beyond the intended HMI pages,” said Shu. When troubleshooting is necessary, the Q8 Edge can be securely accessed using interactive remote mirroring by an administrator.

Web client computers, panel PCs, and/or mobile workstations must be customized to match the manufacturer’s process. “If there are unique requirements such as space constraints, we can meet with the manufacturer to fully understand the situation and design a solution,” offered Shu. “In six to eight months, we can deliver the first articles for approval and begin production of the equipment.”

As manufacturing facilities continue to actively explore new avenues to enhance productivity, using web-based HMIs on industrial-grade computers can significantly boost efficiency. This innovative solution, characterized by streamlined and adaptable display features, as well as improved security measures, promises to enhance the profitability and productivity of plant operations in the years ahead.

ARISTA Corp. is a provider of computing platforms and visualization display products for manufacturing environments. For more information, contact ARISTA Corp., Fremont, CA, aristaipc.com.