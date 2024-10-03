Separate IT And OT, Advance DT

EP Editorial Staff | October 3, 2024

Manufacturers who separate IT and OT functions realize quicker digital transformation project results.

IIoT devices drive change at the plant floor level, generally having a positive impact on production throughput and maintenance activities. Changing the manufacturing landscape involves combining IIoT technology with multiple connected data sources, such as live inventory tracking, repair tracking, equipment health, predictive analytics, purchasing analytics, asset intensity measurements, sustainability measurements, and maintenance activity tracking. Using each source will help remove barriers to profitability and provide functional improvements.

The challenge in becoming a plant of the future resides in the limitations of today’s technology and the influence of IT and OT. There will eventually be a world where multiple data sources work together to drive home the vision of optimal plant performance through waste reduction. Understanding how IT and OT affect each organization’s strategy and culture is key.

Separating IT and OT

Data hijacking is of constant concern in our digital and device-dependent world. Protocols and architectures are developed to outline significant security constraints and identify which data sources can talk to each other, with the goal of ensuring that organizations have limited to no risk. Identifying, understanding, and quantifying the digital risks makes possible a comprehensive analysis to support the business.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Durham, NC (aicpa-cima.com), has a defined system and organization controls to help support data security risk analysis, and checklists to reduce organizational risks. A general manufacturing organization took this approach and found areas of opportunity to relinquish control of non-competitive data, allowing technology to influence the business. The effort yielded more than $4 million in costs avoided and more than $1.5 million in cost savings in two years.

Separating IT and OT (operational technology) supports digital transformation and increases competitive advantage. At a high level, “IT handles data while OT manages physical operations and machinery. IT uses computers and software for data collection and storage, aiding businesses in making informed decisions. In contrast, OT uses technology to control and monitor equipment and processes in industries such as manufacturing, ensuring they are safe and efficient (“What Is the Difference Between IT and OT?” PaloAltoNetworks.com).”

Industry leaders embracing the separation of IT and OT realize quicker IIoT project results, while limiting their risk. Additionally, industry leaders rely on partners to support these initiatives and their speed to revenue projects. Understanding the separation of IT and OT and how to eliminate waste factors gives us a clear path to removing costs from a manufacturing facility and becoming efficient with our existing processes. There are several high-level models in the market. The majority of the models describe an IIoT strategy that supports three major categories: edge, platform, and enterprise.

The “edge” bucket covers traditional OT, such as sensors and gateways that gather information and perform data filtration, aggregation, and analytics. The “platform” bucket covers factors such as data storage and analytics, process events, and network configuration. The “enterprise” bucket includes enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution system (MES), and data warehouses (“Is the Purdue Model Relevant in a World of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Cloud Services?” MissionSecure.com). Each bucket is standalone, but data is shared between them, utilizing encrypted connections, e.g., MQTT broker and representational state transfer API [REST API]).

Another way to consider it is by levels. Think of an IIoT sandwich with level 0 at the bottom and level 5 at the top:

• Level 0 is the manufacturing process and machinery. This is the most protected layer within the organization, as process data and manufacturing equipment live here. This includes raw materials, manufacturing processes and equipment, and finished goods.

• Levels 1 and 2 are where sensors and industrial controls live. The sensors provide equipment insights that feed into the OT network, i.e., SCADA, PLCs, DCS, HMI, and RTUs.

• Level 3 provides data-aggregation platforms and planning and scheduling systems such as IIoT apps, dashboards, WOM, and MES.

• Level 4 outlines supply-chain management and standard operating platforms such as ERP, SCM, CRM, MRP, TPS, and ESS.

• Level 5 illustrates third-party services that influence Level 4. These include SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS.

The goal is to protect trade secrets while letting solution providers offset internal costs and improve overall equipment effectiveness, total productive maintenance, production, and maintenance KPIs.

Mitigate risks with IIoT solutions

Some organizations define system and organization controls as IIoT continues to support manufacturers. For instance, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants has defined these controls to support data security and reduce the risks across organizations. Aligning with these groups will help standardize “managing customer data based on five ‘trust service principles’—security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy (“SOC 2 Compliance,” Imperva.com).”

Additionally, message queuing telemetry transport (MQTT) brokers are becoming popular as organizations evolve into their next generation. An MQTT broker is a secure method that supports IIoT and allows publishing and subscribing to different feeds. To access an MQTT broker, authentication is required to maintain authorized usage. As IIoT advances and organizations are challenged to differentiate themselves, MQTT brokers will be widely used.

Understanding the differences between IT and OT, how they can work together, and applying technological tools will help maximize data security and lower risk while improving efficiency and profitability. Data is everywhere, and it comes down to how it is utilized to support business goals. There is no one-size-fits-all case here, and each organization should work to create its digital-transformation strategy with IT and OT in mind. Engage your in-house team or a qualified third party to begin realizing this integral part of plant transformation. EP

Ed Duda is Senior Sales Manager of Onsite Solutions at Motion, Birmingham, AL (motion.com). He has extensive experience in operational and maintenance strategy execution, lubrication program development, and applying Industry 4.0 technologies within manufacturing facilities. He holds an MBA, a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, and CMRP, ICML MLT I, and MLA I/II certifications.