Products
Shurtape Technologies
Scannable tape
EP Editorial Staff | August 31, 2023
Duck Pro tape provides tapes and labels preprinted with scannable codes for organizing and tracking jobsite information. Powered by the BitRip app, BR Code is said to streamline workflow and communication in a variety of industries.
Shurtape Technologies
Hickory, NC
shurtape.com
POPULAR CATEGORIES
FEATURED VIDEO
-
Featured VideoVIDEO: Pros And Cons Of Condition Monitoring Services
Brent Nelson is the Director of Product Development for Industrial Services for Donaldson, Bloomington, MN (donaldson.com), a global manufacturer of filtration products and solutions, is our guest for this […]
View Comments