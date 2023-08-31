Products

Scannable tape

EP Editorial Staff | August 31, 2023

 

Duck Pro tape provides tapes and labels preprinted with scannable codes for organizing and tracking jobsite information. Powered by the BitRip app, BR Code is said to streamline workflow and communication in a variety of industries.

Shurtape Technologies
Hickory, NC
shurtape.com

