VIDEO: Pros And Cons Of Condition Monitoring Services

Gary Parr | April 6, 2023

Brent Nelson is the Director of Product Development for Industrial Services for Donaldson, Bloomington, MN (donaldson.com), a global manufacturer of filtration products and solutions, is our guest for this video conversation. The topic is condition-monitoring subscription services and how they can help manufacturers, particularly small- and mid-sized operations, during this time of skilled-worker shortages and a shifting labor market. Nelson also provides some details about Donaldson’s iCue service and how it works to monitor particulate/dust collectors. Learn more about the service and how it can help you at donaldson.com.