M12 Ready Signaling Solutions

Gary Parr | January 16, 2024

Line of signaling solutions features M12 technology.

M12 connectable audible, visual, combination, and stacklights save time & money on installation.

Pfannenberg, Inc., Lancaser, NY (pfannenbergusa.com), a global manufacturer of thermal management and signaling technologies, announces that their full product range of audible, visual, combination, and stacklights is now available with M12 readiness.

M12 technology removes the need for an electrician or electrical installer to wire the device as the connections and DIP switches are already made. A traditional install may take an expert as much as 10 minutes per device, while an M12 connection can be made in 30 sec. with no electrical expertise. Since the device does not have to be opened during installation, wiring and connection errors are avoided, resulting in increased machine and plant safety. Finally, the connection can easily be undone which means power does not need to be turned off to the system to perform maintenance, saving time and money.

With the addition of an M12 cordset, the signaling devices become plug-and-play ready for low voltage and 12 VDC or 24 VDC, applications. All M12-compatible signaling devices are pre-assembled and wired for quick installation. The M12 connectors also offer pin compatibility and flexibility, allowing the devices to be set up to suit the precise signaling needs of the customer.

The full range of M12 compatible devices include the PATROL series sounders, PYRA flashing and LED lights, combined devices with flashing light and sounder, and INTENSE BR50 stacklights. For PATROL and PYRA sounders and flashing lights, the M12 connections are all four-pin while the BR50 stacklights are eight-pin connections. The PATROL sounders and combined audible devices offer four tones in the M12-compatible versions with a selection of 80 tones. The combination devices also offer multiple tones, colors, and frequency modes for each device. The BR50 M12 devices control each individual module stack.

For more information, visit pfannenbergusa.com/signaling-technologies/specialty-signaling-devices/m12/