FEATURED PRODUCT: Dual Range Ultra-Precise Digital Torque Transducers

EP Editorial Staff | June 12, 2024

S. Himmelstein and Company, the leading manufacturer of torque sensors, has introduced the Ultra-Precise Series MCRT® 79800V Dual Range Digital Torque Transducers to provide the best torque measurement accuracy available at an economical cost.

MCRT® 79800V Dual Range Digital Torque Transducers accurately measure low running and high load torques without the cost and inconvenience of swapping conventional sensors. They offer high measurement accuracy, fast installed response, high mechanical overload and electrical overrange and ease of installation. Both high-range and low-range outputs are always present. Accuracy grades are ±0.03% on the high range and ±0.05% on the low range of full scale combined non-linearity and hysteresis. Mechanical overload of 1,000% (low range) and 200% (high range) offers a safety margin in the presence of high startup torques or large torsional oscillations.

S. Himmelstein and Company has been offering innovative torque measurement solutions since 1960.

