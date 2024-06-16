WEBINAR: Maintaining Process Safety In A Digital World

EP Editorial Staff | June 16, 2024

June is Safety Month, a time to pause and re-evaluate plant safety systems and practices.

For many, an evaluation can be rather routine. But, in today’s digital transformation world, particularly in highly automated operations, it’s easy to discover that a gap has formed between innovation and safety. Addressing and closing that digital divide is the subject of our June Safety vidcast. In our conversation with Chris Stogner, EcoStruxure Triconex Safety Leader and Sheri Sammons, Global Director of Functional Safety, both at Schneider Electric, we analyze how safety gets siloed off as innovation moves forward and how to re-integrate it with digital transformation technology and today’s digitally oriented workers.

Register today for this webinar.

Chris Stogner is the Triconex Safety Leader for Schneider Electric. He is responsible for defining and managing the strategy and investments for the Triconex safety business and product lines. Stogner has more than 23 years of experience in process safety and has previously worked as Triconex Application Engineer and Triconex Project Manager. He is a T+ANw-V-certified functional safety engineer.

Sheri Sammons is the Global Director, Functional Safety for Schneider Electric. She has more than 30 years working in engineering and project management for industrial automation suppliers and chemical industry owner operators, and as a process safety consultant. Her areas of specialization include Process Safety Management, IEC61511 Functional Safety Lifecycle, and Safety Instrumented System applications (ESD, PSD, BMS, F&G, HIPPS).