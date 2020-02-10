Industrial Training Tips

An employee of the paint shop of the automobile plant conducts training on applying sealant using a gun

When it comes to training industrial employees, creating a program that is tailored to your organization’s specific needs is key.

If your training initiatives are not planned with your employees in mind, there’s a good chance you will not achieve the desired outcome. As a manager, your priority is to make sure the implemented training program is effective and maximizes your return on investment. Here are a few tips to ensure your goals are met.

Training should be relevant to your organizational needs.

The training program that you put in place must relate to the day-to-day tasks of your employees and should make a distinct connection with the workplace or even your employee’s specific workstation. If this connection is not made, training becomes unrelated and employees are likely to get bored and pay little attention.

Incorporate hands-on training.

Online courseware is a great way to enable industrial employees to expand their knowledge on their own time and in a comfortable setting. While reading and doing practice assignments can be helpful, nothing is more beneficial than hands-on training. Integrate real-life situations into your training program to ensure employees will know what to do when they’re actually working with industrial equipment. Describing how a process should be done is very different from being able to perform the task in a real-life scenario, once training is completed.

Spell it out.

Your trainees should know exactly what is expected from their training. Explain to your learners how their newly acquired industrial skills will apply to their day-to-day work. Let them know the basic knowledge they’ll need to perform well in the training courses and what they are expected to learn from the program as a whole.

Track progress.

The only way to know if your industrial training was effective is to follow up. Assess skill sets before and after training to determine whether your program was successful. Let your learners know that they will be evaluated on their applied skills once training is completed. This may help engage them from the start.

Industrial training is a pertinent aspect of operating an efficient and proficient industrial organization. If not done properly, a lot of time and resources can be wasted. Make sure your goals are well defined and your selected courseware is accurate and up to date. EP

