S/4HANA Simplifies Work Scheduling

These steps help you quickly schedule work and easily monitor job status.

By Kristina Gordon, Illumiti

SAP’s S/4HANA offers a full suite of application tiles that simplify every workstream. This month we explore the Resource Scheduling for Maintenance tile, which allows users to schedule work, then view a graphical board to understand the status of that work.

1. Click user and then click My Work Centers to add all of the work centers for which you are scheduling. The order that was planned is now in the Due Maintenance Orders card. Note that once work centers are selected, you will also be able to view all work orders that have not been completed for this work center, along with the total number of work orders that have been planned but not scheduled. Once Work Centers are selected, you can select order-scheduling parameters to include status, company, division, asset, and location.

2. Selecting Orders then allows you to dispatch to the schedule, make changes to the operation dates and times, and view your capacity utilization for each order by work center. The highlighted areas (for example, the work order itself) offer additional areas you may navigate for more information. Click the check mark to select all orders and operations that you would like to add to the schedule or view.

3. A pop up will appear. You can click Add to add orders to the schedule or Add and Open to schedule and view orders in list format.

4. After clicking Add and Open Schedule, this is my schedule for the Target Week.

5. Check the box next to all orders to set your start day, reset orders, or save and dispatch to the final schedule.

6. Now that we have the work orders scheduled for the target week, we can look at those orders on a Gantt chart. Using this type of visual board helps the maintenance team understand the week, project, or shut down in a holistic manner.

Step 1: Click on the Maintenance Scheduling Board, select parameters or variant.

Step 2: Select the orders you would like to work by clicking the check box and clicking the down arrow to see the operation steps and work centers for each order to dispatch, change, or cancel in a graphical view. Also, slide the cursor to see expected dates, times, and hours that are scheduled for a particular operation or for the day.

The scheduling board allows you to dispatch work, call back particular operations, or understand where the relationships exist. EP

Kristina Gordon is SAP Principal Consultant at Illumiti, Thornhill, Ontario (illumiti.com). If you have SAP questions, send them to editors@efficientplantmag.com and we’ll forward them to Kristina.