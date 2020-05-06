Des-Case Offers Free Online Certification Training

With plants all over the world either shutting down, starting back up, or somewhere in between, workers everywhere are in limbo status while they wait for COVID-19 restrictions to phase out.

One thing that remains constant is the continual need for education. To help, Des-Case is offering free online certification training courses, valued at around $1,000, for a limited time. Continue your education virtually and prepare to improve your lubrication best practices in your facility with either MLT I or MLA I training courses.

To claim your free course, visit the company’s LinkedIn page and follow the steps to qualify.

This promotion runs until May 29th, with the license free for 30 days following time of registration. Des-Case reserves the right to cancel, extend or modify the promotion at any time.