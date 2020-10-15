Featured Podcast: Maintenance Benefits as Digital Transformation Accelerates

Maintenance teams are finding themselves in the middle of a major shift toward digitalization of work processes. Brad Budde, Vice President, Digital at Emerson Automation Solutions, discusses how digital tools and content can be used to help maintenance teams identify, plan, and execute work in ways that improve key performance measures such as maintenance speed and first-time fix rate.

Brad Budde is Vice President Digital at Emerson Automation Solutions, St. Louis. He has 18 years of experience in business-to-business markets at large- and mid-sized enterprises, including roles in digital, e-commerce, product management, operations, and engineering. In his current role, he is responsible for Emerson Automation Solutions global digital strategy and execution. Having earlier launched a new business venture, he is also knowledgeable about entrepreneurial success and failure.