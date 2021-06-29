Factor Grease into Asset Reliability

The role of grease, grease specification, rotating-asset reliability, and how the NLGI High Performance Multiuse grease certification program can help all stakeholders achieve their performance goals are the topics discussed in this podcast.

Our subject-matter expert is Chad Chichester, an Application Engineer for Molykote Specialty Lubricants at DuPont. He provides engineering and design support for lubricant end users, with a focus on lubricant application and overall equipment maintenance and reliability. Chichester has served as Chair of the Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers’ (STLE) Condition Monitoring Technology Committee. He currently is Technical Co-Chair of NLGI’s (Liberty, MO, nlgi.org) Executive Committee and a member of the NLGI Board of Directors.