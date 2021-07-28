SPONSORED: Up The ROI of Your Maintenance Products

By Erin Bala, director of brand management and innovation at WD-40 Company

We’re all tasked with doing more with less and the same should be true of the products you rely on for your maintenance needs. With the right maintenance products, facilities can not only keep moving, but also increase efficiency, reduce downtime and minimize risk – and it all starts with picking the right can for your specialized job.

More than 65 years ago, scientists challenged with helping rockets get into space, created the iconic WD-40 ® Multi-Use Product. Today, the same spirit of perseverance, innovation and tenacity for solving even the toughest challenges led the brand to introduce the WD-40 Specialist ® line of more than 20 products – including lubricants, penetrants, greases, cleaners and degreasers, and rust management solutions – designed to help professionals get their jobs done right in the most demanding situations.

Try these game-changing tips when selecting maintenance products to give you better performance and more bang for your buck compared to the competition.

1. Choose longer lasting lubrication – WD-40 Specialist ® Gel Lube sprays on thick and won’t run, drip or make a mess. The no-drip formula is powerful enough to provide 15x longer-lasting lubrication than the competition* and it also prevents rust and corrosion for up to one year **– which means less maintenance and more performance.

2. Select fast-acting penetrants for less downtime – Bust rust and break the bonds that hold stuck parts together with WD-40 Specialist ® Penetrant with EZ-REACH™, which provides 10x longer surface rust protection than the competition.*** This product also extends equipment life and its long-lasting protection means reduced re-applications. With an attached flexible straw that bends, keeps its shape and sprays two ways, it’s also perfect for accessing hard-to-reach spaces, including tight crevices, threads, locks and chains.

3. Pick up safe cleaning products for multiple surfaces – Engineered and proven to be more powerful and safer than other degreasers on the market, WD-40 Specialist ® Cleaner & Degreaser is formulated with a unique bio-solvent that quickly breaks through tough grease and grime, protects against flash rust and is safe for use on sensitive surfaces — meeting the EPA’s Safer Choice Certification criteria for safety and efficacy. It also outperforms competitors in surface compatibility tests on sensitive surfaces such as aluminum and glass.****

4. Remove rust with products that require less downtime – WD-40 Specialist ® Rust Remover Soak’s fast-acting formula removes rust and restores surfaces to bare metal without caustic chemicals or harsh acids with minimal downtime.***** It restores even intricate, hard-to-reach surfaces to clean, bare metal that is ready to paint, and brightens copper, brass and similar alloys.

WD-40 ® Brand has been a trusted name in maintenance products for more than 65 years. We strive to continuously improve and innovate with products designed to tackle any challenge. Learn more about our products designed for industrial users at wd40.com/industrial.

* Test Lab: Petro-Lubricant Laboratories Inc. (Lafayette,NJ); ASTM D5620A; Test date: 04/2020.

** Independent testing conducted in salt spray chamber. Results may vary depending on extreme conditions.

*** Test Lab: Fred Cuneo (3rd Party); Nail Climb Test; Test date: 03/2021.

**** Test Lab: WD-40 Technical Center (Pine Brook, NJ); Surface Compatibility (Deleterious Effects to Hard Surfaces); Test date: 02/2020.

***** Test Lab: WD-40 Technical Center (Pine Brook, NJ); Soak Test; Test date: 09/2020.