Successful R&M Requires Culture Change

Klaus M. Blache | February 1, 2023

At the most-recent Reliability & Maintenance Center members meeting, we collected answers to questions to get a feel for the current “state of reliability and maintenance (R&M)” as we usher in 2023.

All companies that I’ve been in contact with during the past year are struggling to recruit and retain skilled workers, including engineers and plant-floor technicians/trades.

Because of the many rapidly changing influences, bottlenecks, challenges, and opportunities, today’s company organizational models must change to thrive or survive. It remains that 70% of the challenge is getting the culture right. Here are our poll results. EP

Based in Knoxville, Dr. Klaus M. Blache is director of the Reliability & Maintainability Center at the Univ. of Tennessee and a research professor in the College of Engineering. Contact him at kblache@utk.edu.