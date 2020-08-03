Motion Industries Announces Two Acquisitions

Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company (GPC), has announced two acquisitions.

Motion has entered into agreements to acquire TRC Hydraulics, a Canadian-based supplier of hydraulic products and services, and F&L Industrial Solutions, Inc., a distributor of T-slotted aluminum extrusion components. Both transactions closed with an effective date of Aug. 1.

In business since 1986, TRC Hydraulics has served the Atlantic Canada region with several full- service sales and repair facilities in Canada. In 2019, TRC Hydraulics expanded by opening a facility near Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Along with distributing many lines of hydraulic product, TRC designs, manufactures, and maintains hydraulic components and systems. TRC also engineers customized hydraulic and mechanical solutions, and offers the additional services of experienced fabricators, welders, machinists, and hydraulic technicians.

Based near San Diego, California, F&L Industrial Solutions has served the southwest U.S. with full-service aluminum extrusion components since 2002. F&L offers local inventory including the 80/20 brand of aluminum, an experienced staff of CAD designers, in-house machining, digital panel cutting, full assembly/manufacturing, on-site delivery, and installation. Custom-designed products include a wide array of enclosures, clean rooms, walls, platforms, cabinets, racks, sneeze guards, tool holders, electrical connections, robotics, specialized carts, and more.

“We are pleased to welcome these outstanding organizations, TRC Hydraulics and F&L Industrial, to the Motion family,” said Motion Industries President, Randy Breaux. “TRC gives us the opportunity to expand our hydraulics business in the Atlantic Canada markets. And with its aluminum extrusion niche, F&L will nicely supplement our Mi Automation Solutions Group. We look forward to working with the talented people of both companies to grow our market footprint and build on our industry-leading position, creating even more value for our customers in the coming years.”

Mi Automation Solutions Group offerings to customers include control panels, conveyors, machine vision, motion control, network connectivity, pneumatics, robotics, sensing I/O and other automation-related solutions.

Motion Industries is a leading industrial distributor of bearings, mechanical power transmission products, electrical and industrial automation components, hydraulic and industrial hose, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial and safety products, as well as material handling products and solutions.

The company has over 550 locations, including 15 distribution centers throughout North America, and serves more than 200,000 customers from the food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, semiconductor, wood and lumber, medical, and pharmaceutical industries. Motion Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC).

For more information, visit MotionIndustries.com or call (800) 526-9328.