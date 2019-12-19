The SC10 series safety controller monitors safety devices on smaller machines with hazardous motion.

The controller reportedly can replace the functionality of two or more safety relay modules. It has ten inputs, including four inputs that can be converted to outputs, and uses Automatic Terminal Optimization, which makes it possible to increase the number of available inputs from 10 to 14 to accommodate additional input devices. Two independent 6-A relay outputs with three normally open sets of contacts enable creation of independent safety zones with unique outputs for different safety functions.

Banner Engineering

Minneapolis

bannerengineering.com