Software for Ultrasonic Testing Device

Sonaphone DataSuite modular software platform is available for the digital ultrasonic testing device Sonaphone.

The platform’s functions include mapping of the existing system structure, optimal route planning, and characteristic value definition. It also enables users to synchronize data with the device, show trends, detect anomalies, and make predictions for future behavior.

The mobile hand-held device is primarily used in combination with an airborne sound sensor for leak detection and evaluation on compressed air, gas, and vacuum systems.

Sonotec GmbH

Halle, Germany

sonotecusa.com