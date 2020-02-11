Fluke ii900 Sonic Industrial Imager

Justin Sheard, Senior Engineer and Application Specialist with the Fluke Industrial Imaging group, joins Editorial Director Gary L. Parr to describe and demonstrate the ii900 Sonic Industrial Imager, which offers an entirely new, faster, more efficient, and safer way to detect leaks. The handheld device can identify leaks as small as 0.005 cfm at distances of 32 ft, and do so without any plant operations shutdown. Learn how manufacturer Genie, Redmond, WA, used the imager to recover 25% of its compressed-air capacity and realize an annual savings of $48,754. Read the article at this link.