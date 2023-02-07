Video

The Role Of Digital Twins In Plant Reliability

Gary Parr | February 7, 2023
Featured Video Play Icon

 

Gregg LeBlanc, Senior Vice President of Information Management at AVEVA, provides insights into the role digital-twin technology is playing in today’s plants and how the technology is becoming accessible and affordable to manufacturing enterprises of all sizes. In an interview recorded at AVEVA World 2022, LeBlanc also discusses how a collaborative culture and effective communication from the C Suite to plant operators are integral to maximizing digital-twin capabilities and improving plant safety. 

