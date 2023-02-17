Data And Sustainability In Today’s Manufacturing Arena

EP Editorial Staff | February 17, 2023

Stephen Reynolds, Chemicals Industry Principal at AVEVA, discusses today’s definition of sustainability as it pertains to the manufacturing world, in an interview recorded at AVEVA World 2022. Reynolds focuses on data acquisition, management, and analysis and how implementing the right data can improve efficiency, reliability, and safety. The discussion also touches on acquiring and using data from legacy assets, which can be a challenge for many.