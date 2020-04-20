Customized switchgear simulators

Switchgear simulators train personnel on automatic and manual operation of the company’s switchgear.

Customized to mimic operation of the customer’s switchgear/system, the simulators familiarize workers with the system and its operation and help them accurately diagnose a wide range of utility, generator, and breaker problems. The simulators can also be used to assess the impact of changes to PLC setpoints such as kW values and time delays. An advanced version allows personnel training on both manual and automatic operations.

Russelectric

Hingham, MA

russelectric.com