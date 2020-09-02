AI smart app

Insight OMI app introduces AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities into the AVEVA System Platform, formerly Wonderware, and leverages predictive early warning and automatic detection of unusual operational behavior.

This provides users with early notification so they can quickly resolve issues before they become critical business problems such as unplanned downtime and production losses. A simple management interface enables operations, maintenance, and production teams to train the AI engine to adapt to the enterprise’s specific implementation. An intuitive thumbs-up or thumbs-down confirmation ensures AI-driven notifications are relevant to user needs and support overall enterprise objectives, with no programming or data-science knowledge required. As anomalous patterns are identified, they can be captured and presented by the app within an organization’s on-premise HMI/SCADA solution.

