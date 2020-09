The 1/4 NPT FullStream liquid atomizing spray nozzle provides a full cone spray pattern for pressurized liquids.

The tangential-flow design is vaneless, creating internal features to resist clogging while producing a uniform distribution in a round pattern with medium to large droplets. Right-angle design is compact and operates to 100 psig liquid pressure. The nozzles are said to work well with liquids containing particulate. Stainless-steel construction provides durability and corrosion resistance. Nozzles are CE compliant and available in a variety of flow rates.

EXAIR

Cincinnati

exair.com