Integrated AI

Augmented reality (AR) technology is part of the Plantweb Optics asset-performance platform.

The system provides enhanced access to real-time diagnostics and analytics and live remote assistance to workers maintaining and optimizing plant equipment. The software leverages artificial intelligence, machine-learning analytics, and data contextualization to add real-time visibility to plant reliability and operational performance. Unlike standalone AR solutions that require custom engineering, AR is integrated into the system.

Emerson

Austin, TX

emerson.com