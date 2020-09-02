Products

Integrated AI

EP Editorial Staff | September 2, 2020

Augmented reality (AR) technology is part of the Plantweb Optics asset-performance platform.

The system provides enhanced access to real-time diagnostics and analytics and live remote assistance to workers maintaining and optimizing plant equipment. The software leverages artificial intelligence, machine-learning analytics, and data contextualization to add real-time visibility to plant reliability and operational performance. Unlike standalone AR solutions that require custom engineering, AR is integrated into the system.

Emerson
Austin, TX
emerson.com

