Maintenance status app

The Smartenance app, for smart phone, tablet, or desktop, connects maintenance plans and activity status.

The vendor-neutral app uses a mobile maintenance calendar as an app for smartphone and tablets on the shop floor and a desktop web-browser interface for managing and documenting maintenance tasks in the office. The app is said to be simple, quick to install, and self-explanatory with three levels available.

Festo

