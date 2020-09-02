Products

Maintenance status app

EP Editorial Staff | September 2, 2020

The Smartenance app, for smart phone, tablet, or desktop, connects maintenance plans and activity status.

The vendor-neutral app uses a mobile maintenance calendar as an app for smartphone and tablets on the shop floor and a desktop web-browser interface for managing and documenting maintenance tasks in the office. The app is said to be simple, quick to install, and self-explanatory with three levels available.

Festo
Islandia, NY
festo.us

