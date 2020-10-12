Location-awareness system

Location Awareness is part of the Plantweb digital ecosystem that advances industrial safety to protect employees at refineries, chemical plants, and oil and gas platforms.

The wireless personnel-location system offers companies an enhanced option to protect their most important asset—workers. Used for safety mustering and man-down events, the system gives managers a snapshot of employee locations through rechargeable wearable tags. In an emergency, managers can quickly account for employees’ locations in the plant or facility.

