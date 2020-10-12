Products

Location-awareness system

EP Editorial Staff | October 12, 2020

Location Awareness is part of the Plantweb digital ecosystem that advances industrial safety to protect employees at refineries, chemical plants, and oil and gas platforms.

The wireless personnel-location system offers companies an enhanced option to protect their most important asset—workers. Used for safety mustering and man-down events, the system gives managers a snapshot of employee locations through rechargeable wearable tags. In an emergency, managers can quickly account for employees’ locations in the plant or facility.

Emerson
St. Louis
emerson.com

POPULAR CATEGORIES

FEATURED VIDEO

CURRENT ISSUE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

View Comments

Sign up for insights, trends, & developments in

  • Machinery Solutions

  • Maintenance & Reliability Solutions

  • Energy Efficiency
Return to top