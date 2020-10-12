Location-awareness system
EP Editorial Staff | October 12, 2020
Location Awareness is part of the Plantweb digital ecosystem that advances industrial safety to protect employees at refineries, chemical plants, and oil and gas platforms.
The wireless personnel-location system offers companies an enhanced option to protect their most important asset—workers. Used for safety mustering and man-down events, the system gives managers a snapshot of employee locations through rechargeable wearable tags. In an emergency, managers can quickly account for employees’ locations in the plant or facility.
