Conveyor system

EP Editorial Staff | April 1, 2023

FlexExtend is a flexible gravity conveying system with self-tracking skate wheels.

The system is designed for low- to medium-volume, multi-sized conveyance operations. Said to be a high-flow product, it can be extended, contracted, or flexed into curves to meet specific material-handling requirements. Options for conveyor rollers and dock accessories are available.

ProVeyance Group

Holland, OH

proveyance.com